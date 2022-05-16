TEDPIX climbs 10,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 10,820 points to 1.583 million on Monday.

Over 12.202 billion securities worth 66.294 trillion rials (about $220.98 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 11,972 points, and the second market’s index gained 9,272 points.

As published on the website of TSE, 58.919 billion securities worth 351.381 trillion rials (about $1.171 billion) were traded at the exchange during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday, May 13).

As reported, 27.161 billion securities worth 178.394 trillion rials (about $594.646 million) had been traded at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, during the week ended on May 6.

A capital market expert said that the Iranian economy is expected to experience significant growth in the next two years, adding: "This will be a good thing for the capital market and we will see a positive effect on the market as well."

In an interview with IRNA on April 25, Hamid Mir-Moeini pointed to the return of growth to the trend of stock exchange transactions and the factors affecting it, saying: “After the downward trend in the past [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 20), the capital market finally returned to an uptrend in the last days of the year, paving the way for some optimism in the market for the current year.”

