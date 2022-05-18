Install the necessary applications for traveling to Istanbul

Today, applications have become an important part of our daily lives. Many applications are designed to help travelers, which will make your trip more relaxed and bring new events in front of you.

Istanbul is one of the most beautiful cities in Turkey, which is visited by many travelers from Iran every year. In search of the necessary software for a trip to Istanbul, colorful applications are in front of your eyes. In this article, we want to introduce you to a number of important and useful applications for traveling to Turkey and Istanbul.

In the following, you will read a brief description of them, and if you feel that it is better to have each item, you can easily install it before the trip and have a preliminary test of it. So if you are interested in various applications or you are going to travel to Istanbul in the near future and get a plane ticket from Tehran to Istanbul, be sure to read this article to the end.

BiTaksi application

BiTaksi application is one of the useful and useful applications that you must install on your trip to Istanbul. This mobile software is designed and provided for urban traffic and taxi use. There are many taxis in Istanbul, but the BiTaksi app makes you feel comfortable with the traffic.

Just register your request in the software to see the nearest car with all the specifications. If you have worked with taxi applications in Iran, you will quickly get acquainted with the capabilities and features of this software. Taxi apps help you know the exact rate of traffic and do not worry that someone will charge you extra.

Grand Bazaar app

Although the Grand Bazaar app is designed for one market, it helps many travelers to have a better shopping experience. With the Grand Bazaar app, you can search for stores or restaurants and find them in the market.

You can even search for a specific product and find it in the market. The software menu is well organized and users have many possibilities to work with it at the same time simply. All the items you search for in this application will be displayed on the map. So if you are a shopper and you want to save time to browse stores, be sure to install this software on your mobile phone. It is free to use and can be installed on all types of mobile phones.

Istanbul Travel Guide by Ulmon

If you are researching and preparing to travel to a Tehran-Istanbul plane ticket, it is better to install the necessary travel applications on your mobile phone before leaving. Istanbul Travel Guide by Ulmon is one of the apps that helps you a lot in your travels.

Ullman is actually a travel guide to Istanbul, parts of which are available online and many more offline. In the application, search for places you like to see and by clicking on them, you will be able to use the software map and reach it easily. The app is available for a variety of mobile phones, but apparently has also added better services for iOS phones.

Move it application

If you want to use public transportation in Turkey or Istanbul, it is better to install the Move it application on your mobile phone. This way you can save money by using the subway or bus.

The Move it application offers its services for Istanbul and 150 other cities. This software provides a comprehensive guide to using the subway, buses, and other public transportation. Of course, some bus companies in Turkey, such as Metro Tourism, also have their own applications, which are not bad to have a more complete comparison and review to choose between them. Some companies offer their applications only in Turkish, which may be difficult for travelers to use. Metro Tourism is translated into English.

Vodaphone app

One of the travel guide apps in Turkey is the Vodaphone app. This software provides good information to travelers and tourists in various fields. For example, if you want to know the weather in the coming days, this software is a good and simple tool for you. Other features include a calculator to convert currencies and find the best Turkish food. The application is in English and to use it fully, it is better to know moderate English.

Sesli Sözlük application

If you are afraid of communicating with the Turkish language, it is better to install the Sesli Sözlük app on your mobile phone right now. This software is one of the suitable and necessary software that if you have bought a plane ticket from Tehran to Istanbul, it is better to take a closer look at it. The Sesli Sözlük app contains about 20 million words and can be translated into 17 different languages. Voice Assistant is a great software and helps you to communicate seamlessly anywhere in Turkey.