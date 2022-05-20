Private sector says proper pricing system is required for major goods

TEHRAN – The 16th meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Business Environment Development Committee was held on Thursday, in which the attendees stressed the need for a proper pricing system for major commodity items.

In this meeting, the members of the mentioned committee underlined the need for adjusting the price of goods whose final production costs have increased due to the increase in the price of raw materials and input, the TCCIMA portal reported.

The meeting concluded that a proper pricing system must be used to modify the prices of the mentioned items so that the producer won’t face any dilemma in setting the prices themselves and following up on the prices in the market.

Speaking in this meeting, Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh, the head of the committee, referred to the government's measures to eliminate subsidized pricing, and said: "There should be a mechanism and structure for pricing major commodities, so that when the price of inputs and raw materials changes, the final commodity prices also change systematically; so, the manufacturers won’t have to worry about pursuing price adjustments.”

