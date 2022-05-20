What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Ehsan Garmsiri is currently showcasing sculptures from his series “Ax” in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until June 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Kusha Musavi is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 3 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* An exhibition entitled “Bohemia” is showcasing the latest paintings by Leila Eslami at Shirin Gallery



The exhibits will run until June 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Shiva Nuran are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 30 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ramin Rostamzadeh is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

Entitled “Dystopia”, the exhibit will run until May 30 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Photo

* Photos from Maryam Zandi’s series “Revolution” are currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit name “A Narration” will run until June 10 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.



Sculpture/painting

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Baraneh Raisi.

Entitled “Marionette”, the exhibition will be running until June 1 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* An exhibition displaying sculptures and paintings by Behnam Nurmohammadzadeh, Ahad Vatani, Mehran Yusefi, Parvaneh Razzaqi, Nushin Rezai, Reza Alizadeh and dozens of other artists is currently underway at Ragadid Complex.

Behdad Najafi is the curator of the exhibit, which will run until June 10 at the gallery located at the Enqelab Cultural and Sports Complex.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Negin Soleimani, Elnaz Asri-Nobar and Mohaddeseh Padar are currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until May 28 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Fatemeh Zendedel, Mahbubeh Alami, Shabnam Jahanbani, Hamidreza Alidusti, Sara Shahrudi, Majid Karimi and several other artists is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Khark Guys”, the exhibit will continue until May 24 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

