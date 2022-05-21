“Orange Juice in Operation Karbala-5” unveiled

The book "Orange Juice in Operation Karbala-5," by Mahdi Ajam, was unveiled with 135 brief stories of doctors and nurses who worked in Baqiyatallah Al-Azam Hospital during the tough days of COVID-19.

"Orange Juice in Operation Karbala-5," was released in Baqiyatallah Hospital in the presence of officials from the university and hospital, representatives from the Islamic Revolution Art Center, families of doctors, and nurses killed by Corona, and narrators.

At the start of the event, Dr. Behzad Einollahi and several nurses, who are also the book's narrators, spoke about their experiences during the Corona outbreak, and they all mentioned how, despite the hard work and loss of coworkers, they were self-sacrificing at work and providing appropriate services.

“These memories and accomplishments must be recorded in order to be passed on to future generations. It is also worth noting that, in addition to the sense of understanding and empathy that occurred in society, we also accomplished scientific progress, which increased the capacity to deal with this virus,” said Mohammadreza Sangari, one of the heads of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

General Ebrahim Motevalian also said at the event that we Iranians have a problem in that, despite our excellent performance and quick responses to events and incidents, we struggle to collect documents from those incidents.

Mahdi Ajam, the author of the book stated that memories of about 70 doctors and nurses have been collected in the first wave of COVID-19 and took about 10 months with so many difficulties, like that one of the nurses he spoke with died in the middle of the project, which he discovered later with the help of her cow workers.

At the end of the event, the children of two nurses who died protecting people's health during the Pandemic unveiled the book.

