Commodities worth nearly $680m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 2,167,485 million tons of commodities worth more than $679 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.748 million tons of commodities valued at almost $374 million.

On this floor, the IME's customers purchased 1,187,798 tons of cement, 170,000 tons of iron ore, 215,565 tons of steel, 83,000 tons of sponge iron, 11,925 tons of aluminum, 9,550 tons of copper, 140 tons of lead, 70,900 tons of zinc, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 10 kg of gold bars.

Next was the IME's automobile trading floor with trades of 103 Cara Sedan automobiles.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 412,363 tons of commodities worth more than $296 million.

The exchange's customers purchased on this floor 114,185 tons of bitumen, 96,580 tons of polymeric products, 23,000 tons of lube cut, 121,650 tons of vacuum bottom, 41,125 tons of chemicals, 10,560 tons of sulfur, 4,330 tons of base oil, 110 tons of insulation and 70 tons of argon.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 6,236 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades, and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA