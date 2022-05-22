Kazakhstan calls for expansion of maritime co-op with Iran

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan has called on Iran to take the necessary measures for the expansion of cooperation between the ports of the two countries, the portal of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

As reported, a delegation from Kazakhstan’s ports and rail transportation sectors including Chairman of the Executive Board of the country’s Aktau port Turikpenbaev Abay Nogaevich visited Iran on Sunday and held a meeting with PMO’s Director-General for Port Affairs Jalil Eslami to discuss ways of expanding mutual collaborations.

In the meeting, the Kazakh side emphasized that the two countries can also increase interactions between the ports of the countries in the region.

The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that his country is able to send up to six million tons of goods to Iran through railway, stressing that the capabilities of Shahid Rajaei port for distributing and transiting goods in the region are much more than the current volume.

“It is possible for us to transit a significant volume of goods, including coal, from Kazakhstan to Iran and then to third countries,” the official said.

He underlined the history of cooperation between his country and Iran's northern ports, saying: "We can cooperate with Iran as a friend and brother country with greater capacity in terms of cargo and transit."

