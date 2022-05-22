Raisi visit embodies good neighborliness between Tehran, Muscat: Oman

TEHRAN - The Diwan of the Royal Court of Oman issued a statement on Saturday in which it considered the visit of Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi this week to the Sultanate an embodiment of good neighborliness and the good relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement added that the visit comes within the framework of the keenness of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and President Raisi to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields in line with the interests of the two friendly countries.

The statement pointed out that during the Monday visit of the President of Iran to the Sultanate of Oman areas and common aspects between the two neighboring countries will be discussed in a way that contributes to achieving their interests and aspirations.

The Iranian presidency also issued a similar statement on the visit. “Ayatollah Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is going to visit the capital, Muscat, at the official invitation of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said, on Monday, May 23, at the head of a high-ranking delegation to follow the neighborhood diplomacy of the Popular Government and to expand the fields of economic, political and cultural interactions,” the Iranian statement said.

It added, “The official welcoming ceremony is going to be held at Al Alam Palace, and the programs of the visit will be a bilateral meeting with the Sultan of Oman, the signing of several cooperation documents, a meeting with Iranians residing in the country and a meeting with Omani businesspeople and economic actors in the one-day visit.”

The statement concluded, “Dr. Raisi's visit to Muscat is the first visit of the President of Iran to the country during the term of the new Sultan of Oman and the fifth foreign visit of the President in the 9 months after the establishment of the 13th Administration. In order to expand the fields of economic and trade relations between Iran and Oman, a delegation of 50 Iranian businesspeople and economic actors have travelled to the country.”