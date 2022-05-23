Raisi holds talks with Oman’s Sultan in Muscat 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi visited Muscat on Monday morning in a state trip expected to give a boost to the already developing Iran-Oman relations.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ayatollah Raisi left Tehran for Muscat at the official invitation of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said.

Raisi's visit to Muscat is the first visit of the President of Iran to the country during the term of the new Sultan of Oman. The visit also marked the fifth foreign trip by Raisi in the 9 months after the establishment of the 13th administration.

Raisi was seen off at the airport by Deputy Head of the Supreme Leader's Office on International Affairs and Communications Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Mohsen Qomi, First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, and a number of cabinet members.

In order to expand the fields of economic and trade relations between Iran and Oman, a delegation of 50 Iranian businesspeople and economic actors traveled to the country last week, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

In Muscat, Ayatollah Raisi was received by the sultan of Oman at the airport. The two leaders then went to Al Alam Palace where Raisi was officially welcomed by Sultan Haitham and accorded official reception.

In the welcoming ceremony, a 21-gun salute was performed in the honor of President Raisi and the high-ranking delegation of Iran.

After the official reception, Raisi and Sultan Haitham held a formal meeting at the Al Alam Palace. “During the session, they reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and ways to support and strengthen the solid friendship between the Omani and Iranian peoples to achieve more of their aspirations and hopes, in addition to exchanging views on matters and topics of common interest,” Oman News Agency reported.

After the open session, President Raisi and Sultan Haitham held a closed session.

Before leaving Tehran, Ayatollah Raisi spoke to reporters about a number of issues, including the goals of his visit to Oman.

Stating that this visit was being made at the official invitation of the sultan of Oman, he said, "There are good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly, brotherly and neighboring country of Oman."

The president said that the current level of relations between Tehran and Muscat is not favorable, adding, "The decision and will of both countries is to improve the level of relations in the fields of trade, transportation, energy, tourism, especially health tourism."

A memorandum of understanding was to be signed between the two countries during the one-day visit.

"My visit is very important in view of the policies of the Popular Government for the development of neighborly relations with neighboring countries and the region," Raisi remarked.

He pointed out that the two countries are currently cooperating constructively in various fields, adding, "A significant point in the region is that dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the region is security-building. The presence of foreign forces in the region does not provide security at all and can even threaten the security of the region."

Ayatollah Raisi expressed hope that his visit would be an effective step toward realizing the policies and goals of his Popular Government in strengthening and deepening constructive relations with neighbors.



