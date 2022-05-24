Football matches in Iran postponed

TEHRAN - Iran Football League Organization has postponed five matches scheduled for Tuesday due to the air pollution.

Persepolis and Havadar teams were scheduled to host Shahr Khodro and Gol Gohar respectively in Tehran.



Foolad match with Sepahan and the match between Naft Masjed Soleyman and Sanat Naft have been also postponed due to dust storm in Khuzestan.



Tractor match with Fajr Sepasi in Tabriz has been also delayed due to the air pollution.