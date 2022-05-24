Iranians help the needy by $15m almsgiving

TEHRAN – Iranians gave alms amounting to 4.8 trillion rials (nearly $15 million) to help the poor over the past [Iranian calendar] year (March 2021-March 2022), IRNA reported.

The amount of public almsgiving has increased by 27 percent compared to a year before, Habibollah Asoudeh, deputy for development of people's participation of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, said.

A total of 4.8 trillion rials (nearly $15 million) was collected in the form of public almsgivings over the last year, he said, adding, that a quarter of this amount was spent on the livelihood of needy families.

Almsgiving is the act of donating money or goods to the poor or performing other acts of charity. Charitable giving is an ancient practice that is customary in many cultures and religions, and Iranians also give alms to express their faith and share their blessings with those who are experiencing poverty.

