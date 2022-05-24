Canada, Iran friendly up in the air

TEHRAN – Iran national football team manager Hamid Estili says that “nothing is certain yet”. He talks about the friendly match with Canada in Vancouver and it seems the World Cup prep is up in the air.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are supposed to play Canada on June 5 as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Iran were also supposed to play Ecuador on June 11 in Toronto but the match with South American team has been called off after Ecuador football federation announced that they will not travel to Canada.



Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out against the soccer game, saying he didn't think it was a very good idea to play Iran in Canada but that it was Canada Soccer's decision to make.



Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart has also tweeted Canada Soccer shouldn't host Iran for a game next month.



Soon after, Canada Soccer Marketing Director Sandra Gage responded to Trudeau on playing with Iran, saying sport can bring together people from different backgrounds and political persuasions for a common purpose.



“At Canada Soccer, we believe in the power of sport and its ability to bring together people from different backgrounds. Iran are one of 32 Member Associations participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Canada Soccer continue to follow all international protocols when hosting this match. We are focused on preparing for our men’s national team to compete on the world stage,” Gage said.



On Monday, Estili in an interview with the reporters said that no match has been confirmed yet. It means the National Team will not travel to Canada.

Iran have a difficult task in the 2022 FIFA World Cup since Dragan Skocic’s side have been drawn in Group B along with favorites England, the U.S., and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales.