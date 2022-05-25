“Utopia for Realists” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Dutch writer Rutger Bregman’s book “Utopia for Realists: How We Can Build the Ideal World” has been published in Persian.

Now is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Mazda Movahed.

After working all day at jobs we often dislike, we buy things we don’t need.

Bregman, a Dutch historian, reminds us it needn’t be this way—and in some places it isn’t. Bregman’s TED Talk about universal basic income seemed impossibly radical when he delivered it in 2014.

A quarter of a million views later, the subject of that video is being seriously considered by leading economists and government leaders the world over. It’s just one of the many utopian ideas that Bregman proves is possible today.

“Utopia for Realists” is one of those rare books that takes you by surprise and challenges what you think can happen. From a Canadian city that once completely eradicated poverty, to Richard Nixon’s near implementation of a basic income for millions of Americans, Bregman takes us on a journey through history, and beyond the traditional left-right divides, as he champions ideas whose time has come.

Every progressive milestone of civilization—from the end of slavery to the beginning of democracy—was once considered a utopian fantasy.

Bregman’s book, both challenging and bracing, demonstrates that new utopian ideas, like the elimination of poverty and the creation of the fifteen-hour workweek, can become a reality in our lifetime.

Being unrealistic and unreasonable can in fact make the impossible inevitable, and it is the only way to build the ideal world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Rutger Bregman’s book “Utopia for Realists”.

MMS/YAW