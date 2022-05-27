Kingston festival to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Five Iranian movies will be screened at the Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF) in England.

“For the Clean Up” directed by Mohammad Moravvej and “Naji” by Hossein Torkjush will be competing in the short film section of the festival, which will take place in Kingston from June 24 to 26.

“For the Clean Up” follows a fallen-from-grace old man trying to change things for the good while “Naji” tells a story about human trafficking.

“Duchenne Boys” has been chosen to be screened in the documentary film section.

A personal narrative documentary that follows its creator, Sohrab Kavir, as he returns to Iran, battling survivor’s guilt after the deaths of three of his brothers. Once there he embarks upon an epic quest to form a virtual football team made up of young sufferers of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the same disease that took his brothers.

Kavir has previously said that he made the short documentary to raise public awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Directed by Elika Abdollahi, “Pass”, is a fascinating drama about a poor woman that shows everyone is not trustworthy. This film is competing in the student films category.

This section also features “Viewpoint” by Mohsen Mohammadi.

A young, unmarried couple goes out on a date, and both of them are carried away by a neon sign on a billboard and a challenge grows heated. Both read it as something new, and every time they see it as well, they keep playing this game until the word on the billboard doesn’t even matter to them. They try to reach a collective conclusion, which binds both of their minds together. Finally, they agree on a false and nonexistent matter, and the word is something else.

KIFF aims to support independent production companies and is dedicated to providing a new supportive platform that allows both established and emerging independent filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their work to the industry, the organizers said.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will host an extensive program of workshops, Q&A sessions and special events that will allow aspiring, interested and passionate talent to learn more about the industry and develop new skills.

Photo: Reza Banafshekhah acts in a scene from “For the Clean Up” directed by Mohammad Moravvej.

MMS/YAW

