Developing ties with Moscow strategic for Tehran: Veep

TEHRAN – Mohammad Mokhber, the vice president of Iran, has underlined the willingness of Tehran to comprehensively develop relations with Moscow, saying that the development of ties is one of Iran’s strategic policies.

In a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Mokhber stressed the need to set goals for boosting bilateral ties. He asked the Joint Commission of Iran-Russia to seriously work in that regard.

The joint commission is headed by Novak.

Mokhber said Iran has a serious will to comprehensively enhance ties with Russia. “The development of relations with Moscow in all dimensions is one of Tehran's strategic and serious policies,” he noted.

He called for the improvement of relations between Iran and Russia as a basis for providing the necessary conditions for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

“There are many capacities and areas of cooperation between the two countries, and if we can activate these capacities, we will see a serious leap and change in the relations between the two countries” the vice president said, according to Mehr News.

Underlining that the level of trade relations between Iran and Russia is low compared to the level of political relations, Mokhber said, “There is a serious will in Iran to develop trade relations with Russia, and if Moscow is determined in this regard, we will see serious growth and development in economic and trade relations between the two countries.”

Mokhber mentioned transportation and transit as areas of joint cooperation between Iran and Russia. “Transportation is a serious component in the development of relations, and Iran is ready to increase the level of its cooperation with Russia in this field,” he added.

He also pointed to the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including oil and gas. “Fortunately, the barriers to joint ventures between the two countries have been removed, and the recent meeting of the two presidents has paved the way for the development of cooperation,” Mokhber noted.

The vice president mentioned banking issues as obstacles to the development of cooperation between the two countries and stressed the need to work to eliminate these obstacles and use the national currency in trade exchanges as much as possible.

For his part, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a long-time friend and reliable partner and said, “Moscow has always attached great importance to the development of relations with Tehran.”

Underlining that Iran and Russia have a common approach on many issues, he described the positions of Iran in the face of developments and international issues as measured, and expressed his country's serious will to develop relations with Iran.

Referring to increase in exchange of political and trade delegations between the two countries, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said, “During this visit, positive and constructive talks were held between the Russian delegation and Iranian counterparts, and the fields of joint cooperation in various fields were examined.”

He announced Russia's readiness to use the national currencies of the two countries in trade between the two countries and said, “Moscow is ready to expand its investments in Iran in various sectors.”