What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Luisa Afshanfar.

The exhibition will be running until June 8 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by Zeinab Musavi, Negin Sadaf, Amin Shayai, Sara Sadeddini, Benyamin Zolfaqari, Ofod Hossenin and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “First Station”, the exhibit will run until June 13 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Sadeq Tabrizi, Masud Arabshahi, Hossein Mahjubi, Ahmad Esfandiari, Iran Darrudi and several other veteran artists in an exhibition entitled “Stars Shine”.

The exhibit will run until June 21 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of calligraphy by Yaser Mirzai is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Named “Forgotten”, the exhibit runs until June 7 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ardeshir Mohasses.

Entitled “Ardeshir’s Colors”, the exhibit runs until June 5 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Photo

* Sina Borumandi is hanging his latest collection of photos in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “The Hammer of Magicians” will run until June 4 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Amir Asgharzadeh.

The exhibit will continue until June 1 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Installation

* An exhibition of sets of installation by Mahur Mirshakkak is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Safe & Sound” will continue until June 7 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by A. Smart is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Quack”, the exhibit will run until June 7 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing/painting

* Paintings and drawings by Shima Esfandiari are on view in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “After the Darkness” will run until June 10 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Calligraphic painting/sculpture

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings, sculptures and paintings by Behdad Najafi, Hani Sharar, Valiollah Shaker, Reza Emadi and several other artists.

Entitled “Treasure 2”, the showcase will run until June 1 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

MMS/YAW