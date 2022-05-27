Iran summons Greece charge d’affaires

TEHRAN — Following the seizure of a ship with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Greek waters, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Greece’s chargé d'affaires in the absence of its ambassador to strongly protest the move.

During the meeting, the director of the Mediterranean Department of the Foreign Ministry reminded the Greek government of its international obligations given that the vessel had stopped due to a technical problem.

He also condemned Greece’s surrender to U.S. pressure in this regard as unacceptable.

The Iranian official noted that confiscation of the cargo of the ship bearing Iran’s flag was an example of international piracy for which Athens and those who seized the ship illegally will be responsible.

He added that Iran will not relinquish its legal rights and expects the Greek government to abide by its commitments regarding navigation and shipping.

Greece’s diplomat said he will convey Iran’s protest and displeasure to the Athens government.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) issued a statement about the arrest of an Iranian cargo vessel in Greek waters, describing the move as an act of piracy and violation of international standards.

The PMO asked the Greek government to fulfill its international obligations and immediately release the vessel.

“The vessel had faced bad weather conditions, and experienced a number of technical problems, which led the vessel to call for assistance. Under international and technical regulations and standards, the State with the nearest coastline to the vessel calling for assistance due to safety threats should cooperate by guiding the vessel to a place of safety. The vessel can then take the required measures to resolve any technical problems and resume her international voyage once the danger has been completely eliminated,” the statement wrote.