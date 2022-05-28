Annual exports of ceramics, glassware products reach $1.6b

TEHRAN – The chairman of Iran Ceramic Society (ICS) has said the country exported over $1.6 billion worth of ceramics and glassware products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), IRIB reported.

According to Hossein Zojaji, Iran exports about 800,000 tons of glass annually while the demand for the product in destination markets is over 1.2 million tons.

“We are not able to export because our priority is meeting the domestic demand,” Zojaji said.

“We produce 62 million tons of cement, 450 million square meters of tiles, 2.7 million tons of glass, 600,000 tons of refractories, 55,000 tons of porcelain, and 150,000 tons of sanitary porcelain every year,” the official added.

