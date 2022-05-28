TEDPIX falls 11,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)و dropped 11,110 points to 1.553 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 14.93 million securities worth 88.375 trillion rials (about $341 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 10,080 points, and the second market’s index lost 16,358 points.

As stated by Market Analyst Ahmad Eshtiaqi, the national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year indicates that the government has a more positive view of the market for this year.

He believes that the Iranian stock exchange market can grow by 30 percent by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

In an interview with IRNA on May 8, Eshtiaqi pointed to the fluctuations of the stock market index and the factors affecting it and said: “It seems that the shares of companies still have room for growth and according to the forecasts, the stock market can grow by about 30 percent by the end of the year, but this growth will be gradual and slow.”

