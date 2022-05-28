Maranjab desert to become more tourist-friendly, official says  

TEHRAN – Isfahan tourism chief has paid a visit to the Maranjab desert and its surrounding destinations, saying projects are underway to develop their tourism infrastructure.

“Maranjab desert has been an attractive tourist destination over the past couple of years, however, due to the lack of facilities, we are looking for the qualitative growth of tourism in this beautiful desert, ”Alireza Izadi said.

Expansion of tourism facilities, which includes the maintenance of the road to the Maranjab desert, is estimated to take place by the end of the [current Iranian calendar] year (March 20), Izadi added.

Popular for off-roading, Maranjab is one of the most popular deserts in Iran situated about 60 Km from Kashan in a northeast direction.

The desert is surrounded by a salt lake from the north, Band-e Rig Desert and National Park from the east, Masileh Desert, Hoz-e sultan and Moreh Lakes from the west and eventually Aran-Bidgol from the south.

Shah Abbasi Caravanserai of Maranjab is one of the landmarks of this stunning desert. This structure was built in 1012 AH by the order of Shah Abbas, the Safavid monarch, along the Silk Road so that the passengers, most of whom traveled through deserts, would spend nights in this roadside inn.

A well is located five kilometers east of the caravanserai and stores fresh and drinkable water. The reason for the purity of the water is the layers of sand that absorb the salt and purifies the water.

Although it has a harsh environment, visitors may find plenty of salt-friendly plants on the margins of the tranquil desert. Besides, it is home to some the desert birds and reptiles like eagles, snakes, and lizards.

Isfahan province is full of different natural and historical charms. A diversity of mounts, hills, lakes, and deserts. Many campers come to see these eye-opening phenomena and take amazing shots to show the feast of nature. The province offers a unique experience of visiting oasis villages with all their natural and cultural beauties. While traveling from Isfahan to Yazd, one of the best things you may do is spend a night in the central desert of Iran.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

AFM