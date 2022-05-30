Historical properties in Gilan to be demarcated

TEHRAN – New boundaries will be defined for six historical properties, which are scattered across the northern province of Gilan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The demarcation projects aim at preventing further destruction and damage as well as preserving and protecting historical sites, Vali Jahani said, CHTN reported on Monday.

Three historical bridges, two castles, and a bazaar, which are all inscribed on the national heritage list, are planned to be demarcated in the near future, the official explained.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz Mountain range.

