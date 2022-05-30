Iranian weightlifter Nosrati banned for three years

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Masoud Nosrati has been banned for three years after he was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation.

Iran’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) said it had found the presence of GHRP-6 -- a growth hormone-releasing hexapeptide and a prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency list -- in the Nosrati’s sample.

Nosrati will be ineligible for competition for three years from March 8, 2022 to March 27, 2025.