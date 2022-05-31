ICOFC to benefit from scientific capacities of Kermanshah to nullify sanctions

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) said his company will benefit from the capacities of the scientific institutions and knowledge-based enterprise of the western Kermanshah province properly to fill the gap created by the sanctions.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the governor-general of Kermanshah province on Monday, Mehdi Heidari also stressed that ICOFC takes all its efforts to implement the upstream oil and gas development plans based on the policies of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Addressing the meeting, which was held to explore and discuss the issues related to the development of the fields in the west of the country, Bahman Amiri-Moqaddam, the governor-general of Kermanshah province, expressed readiness of the officials for any cooperation to use the oil and gas capacities of the province.

ICOFC’s managing director has previously underlined that his company is moving from being a just production company toward a production-development one.

Mentioning the motto of the present Iranian calendar year, which is “Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating Production”, Heidari has said that to materialize this motto, the R&D Department of the company has close cooperation with the knowledge-based companies and hold continuous meetings with them and with the producing companies, during which the lists of required items, to be produced domestically, are offered and discusses.

Iranian Central Oil Fields Company is one of the five oil and gas producing companies and the second producer of gas in Iran.

The company is developing offshore fields in Lorestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Markazi, Qom, Ilam, Khorasan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Fars, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

