Foreign Ministry: Israelis must be worried, even in their beds

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has issued a stark warning to the Israeli regime.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing held on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “We know who carried out the assassination of martyr Sayyad Khodaei, and who the third party is, and from the ways in which it should have received the desired messages, and it must know that it will receive a crushing response.”

In response to a question about the travel warning notice of the Israeli regime to Turkey due to fear of an Iranian revenge in response to the assassination of Khodaei, the spokesman said, “They should be worried even in their beds.”

"U.S. not united in words and actions”

Elsewhere in the briefing, Khatibzadeh responded to a question on the Vienna talks.

He said that the United States is continuing with all components of the failed “maximum pressure” campaign on the Iranian people while sending a message and pretending to the world that it wants to return to the JCPOA.

“We are not facing a party that has a single decision, voice and behavior, and this has made the Vienna talks difficult, complicated and slow. The fact is that the window of opportunity will not remain open forever. We both know that the United States and Europe know that this window of opportunity will not be open forever," he underlined.

