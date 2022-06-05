Intelligence Minister: Enemies focused on popular protests, terrorist acts

TEHRAN — Iran’s Intelligence Minister Seyed Esmaeil Khatib, along with a group of ministry officials, met on Sunday with IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the Quds Camp commander, and a group of other IRGC officers at the Quds base in southeast Iran.

Emphasizing the interactive cooperation and helping to develop sustainable security in the region, the two sides raised and discussed issues related to the plans to create suitable conditions for sustainable and popular security in the region.

In conclusion, the minister and his top team, as well as the IRGC commanders visited the eastern borders and appreciated the efforts of the border guards.

Later, Khatib spoke to the Young Journalists Club news agency, saying, “Today, if the enemy is mobilized against us with all its resources, it will realize that it is afraid of the internal power of the Islamic system of Iran and knows that it is ready to face any threat despite the existence of all these foreign intelligence services’ agents,” the minister noted.

He then went on to say that currently, the enemy is focused on three issues:

First, it counts on the people’s protests and social conditions, and tries to broaden them by misleading the true demands of the people and organizing protests, gatherings, and so on by creating networks and organizing illegal gatherings. Second, it is capitalizing on terrorist actions, which are committed by the Israeli regime. And third, it is trying to “confuse the minds of Islamic Iran through cyberspace and social media.”



On Saturday, Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei advised social and political activists to “reveal the lying and cheating of the enemy.”

Speaking at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on the 33rd anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the Leader said, “Don't let the enemy's psychological war affect you. They stole Iran's oil in Greece. Our brave men in retaliation seized Greek oil tankers. They accused Iran of stealing. We took our oil back. We are not thieves. You are thieves.”

He then noted that the Islamic Republic is not at a stalemate.

“Don't let some people portray that the country is at a stalemate. The country is not at a stalemate. You are at a stalemate. The Islamic Republic will not be at a stalemate,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, addressing the advisors of the Western countries.

