Non-oil exports rise 37% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s export of non-oil products increased 37 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 -May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed.

Iran exported 17.014 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.516 billion in the said two months, also registering a 1.6-percent rise in weight as compared to the first two months of the previous year, the data indicated.

Based on the IRICA data, Iran traded over 22.196 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.631 billion with other countries in the mentioned period, IRNA reported.

The Islamic Republic imported 5.182 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.115 billion in the first two months of the present year, with a 24-percent growth in value and a 3.37-percent decline in weight year on year.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, importing $2.720 billion worth of products, the United Arab Emirates was the second with $1.502 billion worth of imports, Iraq the third importing $1.312 billion, Turkey the fourth with $766 million of imports, and India the fifth importing $290 million worth of products in the mentioned period.

Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the mentioned two months were China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

Considering the amounts of exports and imports in the mentioned two months, the country's foreign trade balance became $401 million positive.

The value of Iran’s export of non-oil products increased 25 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – April 20), as compared to the same month of the past year, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration announced.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered an $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with a 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first month of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with a one percent rise in value and a 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

As previously announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to the previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for the preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers, and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

EF/MA