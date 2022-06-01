Iraj Rad, Saeid Amirsoleimani team up for “Whisper Into My Good Ear” 

TEHRAN – Veteran Iranian actors Iraj Rad and Saeid Amirsoleimani will be performing American playwright William Hanley’s “Whisper Into My Good Ear” in Tehran next week.

Rad is also the director of the performance, which will be held at Shahrzad Theater.

Rad and Jafar Vali’s plans were to stage their play in 2016, but this plan was canceled due to Vali’s death, Amirsoleimani told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

Last December, Rad and Amirsoleimani put on reading performances of the play for three nights at the Iranian Theater Forum in memory of Vali.

“The performances were warmly welcomed by theatergoers at that time, therefore we were convinced to bring it on stage again,” Amirsoleimani said.

The play had previously been performed by Vali and Jamshid Mashayekhi for broadcast from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The play is about Max and Charlie, two old men who have rendezvoused on a winter beach for the purpose of committing a joint suicide.

American critic Howard Taubman has said, the play “is a study of two old pensioners who find surcease from their fleabag of a hotel and their loneliness in meeting near the edge of a park lake.”

“This time they have met to carry out an agreement to commit suicide together. Charlie is almost blind and full of truculence, the kind of man who resents the tree behind his back because it has been around 100 years and will outlast him.

“Max is gentle, introverted and, it develops, homosexual. Nothing happens between them, but the two talk-amiably, impatiently, bitterly, and reveal themselves and the sources of their despair.”

In the end, the suicide pact is abandoned, at least for the present, for both men become aware that it is often enough just to be alive and to search each day for the values that even the most wretched can perceive.

Glenn Jordan directed a TV adaptation of “Whisper Into My Good Ear” for the New York Television Theatre in 1965.

Photo: A poster designed by Bahman Vakhshour shows actors Saeid Amirsoleimani and Iraj Rad rehearsing for “Whisper Into My Good Ear”.

MMS/YAW

