Persepolis edge Fajr Sepasi to finish runners-up: IPL

TEHRAN - Persepolis football team edged past Fajr Sepasi 1-0 to finish runners-up in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Omid Alishah scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

Esteghlal finished the first the IPL with 68 points and Persepolis came second with 60 points.

The Reds will most likely be handed a 3-0 win over Tractor by the federation's Disciplinary Committee after the hosts' fans threw objects at Persepolis players in Tabriz's Yadegar-e Stadium.



Results:

* Shahr Khodro 0 - 0 Foolad

* Gol Gohar 3 - 2 Zob Ahan

* Sepahan 1 - 1 Aluminum