Monthly export from North Khorasan increases 84% yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from North Khorasan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 84 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), as compared to the same month in the previous year, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department announced.

Hossein Haji-Beglou said that 15,300 tons of products worth $10.3 million were exported from the province in the first month, indicating 46.5 percent fall in terms of weight year on year.

He named petrochemical products such as urea, melamine and ammonia, also steel products, polystyrene tools, tomato paste, empty cans, citric acid and floor rubber granules as the major products exported from the province and Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, Pakistan, Georgia, Austria, Turkey and Romania as the major export destinations.

He also said that 27 tons of agricultural products valued at $16,000 were exported from North Khorasan in the first month of the present year, accounting for three percent of export from the province in the mentioned month.

The head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department further announced that 3,000 tons of commodities worth about $2 million were imported to the province in the first month of this year, showing 92 percent rise in weight, while no change in value as compared to the first month of the past year.

As previously announced by Mehrdad Davoudzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, commodities valued at over $173 million were exported from North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Davoudzadeh named Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, India, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Austria, Oman, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Canada as the main destinations to them the products were exported from North Khorasan in the previous year.

Putting the province’s worth of imports at $42 million in the past year, the official further named China, Russia, Sudan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, India, Netherlands, Ethiopia, Denmark, Austria, Oman, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Azerbaijan and France as the major sources of imports.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

MA/MA