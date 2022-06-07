Iran, Qatar ink MOU to conclude 8th Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN – Iran, and Qatar inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the end of the two countries’ eighth Joint Economic Committee meeting in Doha on Monday to outline avenues for future cooperation, IRIB reported.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani who co-chaired the committee meeting.

This memorandum determines the framework of cooperation in various fields including transit, transportation, industry and trade, energy, customs and free zones, tourism, culture, agriculture, sports, etc.

Speaking at the eighth meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee, Mehrabian emphasized the Iranian government's approach to developing international relations and said: "Considering our good relations in the past, this meeting should be a new chapter in the development of cooperation between the two countries."

“We hope to see a significant increase in interactions with the agreements reached in this meeting,” he added.

"One of the most important goals of the meeting is to support the Iranian and Qatari private sectors, and we are happy to see that a large conference with the participation of Iranian businessmen is being held in Doha at the same time as the meeting of the joint committee," Mehrabian said

According to the official, eight MOUs on food, medical industry, knowledge-based companies, etc. were also signed between businessmen of the two countries on the sidelines of the mentioned meeting.

The Iranian energy minister noted that Iran and Qatar have set financial goals for 2023 and hope to see doubled economic relations and trade balance between the two countries.

Referring to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mehrabian said that the Qatar World Cup is definitely one of the golden opportunities for business people, which can enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries in various ways.

Tehran, Doha form Joint Economic Council

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry also signed an MOU on Monday to form a Joint Economic Council.

The document was signed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his Iranian Counterpart Gholam-Hossein Shafeie in Doha.

In the signing ceremony, Al-Thani hailed the formation of the council that makes up of elites of different economic sectors of the two countries.

He said that the council will help discover investment opportunities in both countries and develop mutual cooperation.

The Qatari official stressed the importance of the positive role that the private sector can play in developing trade between the two sides.

Shafeie, on his part, announced Iran’s willingness to boost trade ties with Qatar and said that there are numerous grounds for cooperation in this regard.

Iran offers full support to Qatari businessmen

In another event held on the sidelines of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting, TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak held talks with the private sector representatives of the two countries to discuss trade related issues and challenges.

Speaking in this meeting, Peyman-Pak expressed the Iranian government’s determination to fully support Qatari traders and investors who decide to do business in Iran.

“Holding joint meetings between businessmen and private sectors of the two countries is one of the issues emphasized by the governments of Iran and Qatar, and both countries are working to establish stable trade relations,” he said.

Iran to dispatch commercial attaché to Qatar

According to the TPO head, as the first step to pave the way for the expansion of economic ties, a commercial attaché from Iran will reside in Doha to pursue the issues of the two sides’ businessmen.

“Dispatching an Iranian commercial attaché in Qatar was the first step in the development of trade between the two countries, which took place in recent days with the aim of coordinating and supporting more trade activities between the two countries,” he said.

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday to hold talks with senior Qatari officials and attend the two country’s eighth Joint Economic Committee meeting.

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian government officials, including Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi and head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie accompanied Mehrabian during his visit.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian (L) and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani sign MOU documents in Doha on Monday.