58 Iranian universities listed in Times rankings of Asian countries

TEHRAN - Fifty-eight universities from Iran are among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 Asia University Rankings of the Times Higher Education (THE).

Times Ranking Database is one of the most reputable international ranking systems which has been ranking Asian universities alongside its international rankings since 2013.

The ranking is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings, but the weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation.

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

In the latest ranking of Asian universities, some 616 universities from 31 countries were ranked, 58 of which were from Iran, and 6 of them were among the top 100.

This is while the number of Iranian universities last year was 47 universities.

The Noshirvani University of Technology with the rank of 57 is the first university in Iran and the Kordestan University of Medical Sciences, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, and the Sharif University of

Technology with the ranks of 64, 68, and 70, respectively, obtained the best rankings in Iran.

In this ranking, Tsinghua University and Peking University from China, as last year, top the list, respectively.

Out of 27 Islamic countries in Asia, 7 universities in 17 countries are listed in the Asian Times 2022 ranking. In terms of the number of universities, Iran ranks first with 58 universities, and Turkey and Pakistan rank second and third with 54 and 21 universities, respectively.

Academic quality

Most recently, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

