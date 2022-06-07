Iranian House of Cartoon lampoons “Holy Spider” win by “Cannes in Close-up”

TEHRAN – The Iranian House of Cartoon is mocking the Cannes Film Festival decision to award “Holy Spider” by organizing three exhibitions entitled “Cannes in Close-up”.

Iran has found the film insulting to Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia.

One of the exhibitions opened on Monday in the Vali-e Asr Station of the Tehran subway, where the Iranian House of Cartoon’s statement was read.

“The Western art and cultural festivals are not compatible with divine values,” the statement said, and added that the cartoonists of the house have come together at the exhibition to express their opposition to the Cannes organizers’ action.

Copies of the cartoons from “Cannes in Close-up” are on display in an open-air exhibition from Vali-e Asr Square to Hejab Street on Keshavarz Blvd. Another exhibit is also underway at the gallery of the Mellat Cineplex.

All the showcases will run until June 16.

“Holy Spider” directed by Denmark-based Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi is based on a true story about a serial killer targeting sex workers in Mashhad, home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The co-production of Denmark, Germany, Sweden and France premiered at this year’s Cannes, which awarded the France-based Iranian star of the film, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, as best actress for her portrayal of a journalist tracking the serial killer.

Following the Cannes awards ceremony, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance threatened that those persons inside Iran who were involved in the “Holy Spider” project will face punishment for their collaboration.

In addition, the Cinema organization of Iran denounced Cannes for awarding the film’s star, and called the festival’s decision to acclaim the film “an insulting and politically-motivated move.”

In its statement, the organization also said that the Cannes Film Festival is an event organized under the French government’s control and authority, and asked France and the organizers “to remove this black mark from the festival’s professional reputation.”

This year’s Cannes also premiered Iranian filmmaker Saeid Rustai’s drama “Leila’s Brother”, which garnered the FIPRESCI Prize, the International Film Critics award.

Critical remarks by the cast members in interviews and actor Navid Mohammadzadeh’s move to kiss his wife Fereshteh Hosseini on the red carpet also faced censure from the Cinema organization of Iran.

Photo: A person is seen sitting after departing from a Tehran Metro train car beside a cartoon on view in the exhibition “Cannes in Close-up” at the Vali-e Asr subway station on June 6, 2022. (YJC/Zahra-Sadat Rad)

