Navidkia parts ways with Sepahan: IPL

TEHRAN – Moharram Navidkia and Sepahan football club agreed to part ways.

Navidkia was appointed as Sepahan coach in September 2020 on a three-year contract but could not bring the team back toward their heyday.

Navidkia’s Sepahan finished in second place in 2020/21 season and came third in 2021/22 season.

The former Iran football team midfielder had replaced Amir Ghalenoei in Isfahan based football team.

Sepahan have announced via a statement they will choose a new coach within the coming days but they have not announced their nominations.