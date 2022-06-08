Navidkia parts ways with Sepahan: IPL
June 8, 2022 - 14:42
TEHRAN – Moharram Navidkia and Sepahan football club agreed to part ways.
Navidkia was appointed as Sepahan coach in September 2020 on a three-year contract but could not bring the team back toward their heyday.
Navidkia’s Sepahan finished in second place in 2020/21 season and came third in 2021/22 season.
The former Iran football team midfielder had replaced Amir Ghalenoei in Isfahan based football team.
Sepahan have announced via a statement they will choose a new coach within the coming days but they have not announced their nominations.
Leave a Comment