Pakistan calls for more electricity imports from Iran

TEHRAN - Pakistan's Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has called for increasing Iranian electricity exports to Pakistan's Balochistan state, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Mohammad Hosseini on Tuesday evening, Iqbal stressed the importance of neighborly relations with Iran and cooperation in the energy field.

He said that Pakistan wishes to have broader economic cooperation with Iran and noted that his government is willing to import 100 megawatts more of Iranian electricity to meet the demand in Balochistan province.

In the meeting, which was attended by senior officials from both sides including Deputy Ambassador Mohammad Sorkhabi, the deputy of Pakistan planning development and special initiatives, the head of Pakistan and China Joint Cooperation Office, and some Pakistani energy ministry and ports officials, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties.

The attendees also focused on trilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

The Pakistan planning, development and special initiatives minister expressed appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s electricity exports to Pakistan’s Balochistan province, ensuring the Iranian ambassador of Islamabad’s commitment to deepening cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Iqbal further stated that his country is trying to resolve the energy shortage of its Balochistan province in collaboration with neighboring Iran through the country’s Makran coasts.

Hosseini for his part welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for greater cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and announced Iran’s readiness for providing the shortage of Pakistan's electricity for Balochistan province.

Hosseini also proposed cooperation in the field of new technologies and stated that the two sides can establish a joint science and technology park along the two countries’ borders.

The official also announced Iran’s readiness for sharing experiences and holding training courses in technology and technical fields, which was welcomed by the Pakistani officials.

EF/

Photo: Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Mohammad Hosseini (L) and Pakistan's Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal