Iran, Iraq vow to strengthen bilateral ties

TEHRAN- Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Iraqi Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanmi, who met in Tehran on Tuesday, called for improving bilateral relations.

They discussed strategies to combat dust storms and the removal of restrictions on Iranians entering Iraq for the Arbaeen processions.

The two ministers also emphasized the need to maintain stability and security, as well as collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Al-Ghanmi met with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi during which the two sides signed two memorandums of understanding on security and pilgrimage.

Following his meeting with Vahidi, Al-Ghanmi stated that the security of common borders, unlawful border crossings, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and a variety of other concerns were discussed.

The COVID-19 epidemic, according to the Iraqi minister, harmed visitors between the two nations. Passenger flights between the two countries are now operational, as is the visa waiver for travelers arriving by air; that is, Iranian passengers entering Iraq by air do not require a visa.

“Yesterday before I visited Tehran, I received an agreement from the Iraqi government and the Prime Minister that 2,000 pilgrims can enter Iraq by crossing borders through the visa waiver program,” he pointed out.

