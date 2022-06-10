Netherlands ease past Iran in VNL 2022

TEHRAN – The Netherlands defeated Iran in straight sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-21) in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Pool 1 in Brasilia, Brazil Friday night.

Abdel-Aziz Nimir topscored for the Netherlands with 20 points. Amin Esmaeilnezhad also earned 15 points for Iran.

Iran, who have defeated China 3-1 in their opening match, will play Australia early Sunday.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the fourth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The preliminary round will be held during five weeks between June 7 June and July 10. The final round will be held from July 20 to 24.