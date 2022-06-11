Tehran to host intl. microbiology congress

TEHRAN – The 23rd International Congress of Microbiology will be held in Tehran from August 30 to September 1st.

For the past two years, the event had been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this edition will be held in person.

Professors from Canada, Italy, Greece, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Australia, the USA, India, and Oman, will attend the event. The main purpose of the congress is to provide a scientific and suitable place to exchange information and experiences of Iranian and foreign specialists in medical microbiology with each other and with enthusiastic students and to be aware of the existing capacities in the country.

In this international event, not only famous Iranian professors but also famous foreign professors from different countries including Canada, Italy, Greece, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Australia, the USA, India, and Oman, will participate to share the results of their research.

Also, during the congress, there is an opportunity for knowledge-based companies to attend and introduce their products and express their experiences. In addition, with the establishment of the exhibition, it will be possible for companies to introduce microbial and laboratory products.

The most important topics to be discussed in this congress are the status, treatment, vaccination, and control of COVID-19 disease; entrepreneurship and diagnostic achievements; study of emerging and reappearing diseases including smallpox, phage therapy and its importance in treatment; microbiome and the role of probiotics in infectious diseases; urinary tract infections and recent diagnoses and treatments, and the importance of infectious diseases, etc.

