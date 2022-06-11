Handicrafts by female breadwinners go on show 

TEHRAN – Sets of hand-made products by female breadwinners are currently on show in an exhibition in Tehran.

The permanent exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday morning during a ceremony at Ham Namak Gallery in downtown Tehran, IRNA reported.

Furthermore, the exhibition showcases handicrafts by women with disabilities, according to organizers.

“A venue like this provides a stable and appropriate environment for the presentation of exquisite works created by women heads of households, which will be followed by other measures and support projects based on the same concept,” said Mohammadreza Mashhadi, an official with the gallery.

In order for deprived families to succeed, they need to pay attention to the quality and competitiveness of their products, he added.

As women artists grow and prosper in the country, this kind of cultural and artistic experience will always be available, he mentioned.

In addition to two branches in Tehran, the exhibit will also be set up in other provinces, including Khorasan Razavi, East Azarbaijan, Lorestan, and Kordestan, he noted.

According to the data compiled by the tourism ministry, some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, the majority of whom are women. Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages.

In Iran, there are 3 million women-headed households, out of a total of 22 million families, and most of them can be found in less developed areas of the country.

