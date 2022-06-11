IranAir: Germany, Turkey end COVID curbs on flights from Iran

TEHRAN – Germany and Turkey have removed their COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights from Iran, Iran’s flag carrier, IranAir, announced on Saturday.

Passengers, like before, can travel to the mentioned countries without observing the restriction as a result of the pandemic, the airliner said, Mehr reported.

Over the past two years, the majority of flights to Europe have been carried out by observing health protocols after the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

AFM