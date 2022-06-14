Iran beat Qatar in IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran edged past Qatar 2-0 (15-14, 15-14) in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth Beach Handball World Championships on Tuesday in Heraklion, Greece.

Iran had started the campaign with a 2-0 (31-10, 20-8) win over the U.S. in their opening match.

Iran are scheduled to meet Sweden in Group A on Wednesday.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championships takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.

2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship

Group A: Sweden, Iran, Qatar, the U.S.

Group B: Brazil, Croatia, Togo, France

Group C: Spain, Greece, Jordan, Czech Republic

Group D: Ukraine, Argentina, Germany, Uruguay