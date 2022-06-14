Iranian interior minister laments sufferings of Yemeni, Syrian and Afghan children

TEHRAN- Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has branded Western countries' attitudes toward children and teenagers as "deceptive".

“The children of Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen are being oppressed, but the Western governments are not protesting, and no voice is being heard from them,” Vahidi remarked during an inaugural speech at the National Conference for the Protection of Injured Children and Adolescents at Risk.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and some other countries launched a war on Yemen with the support of the United States. The war led to a tragedy. In addition to costing the lives of tens of thousands, or possibly hundreds of thousands, including children and women, it displaced millions of others.

Though a truce has been mediated by the UN recently, Yemen is still under the Saudi siege.

The Iranian Interior Minister added the U.S.' illegal deed in Afghanistan has escalated child homelessness and relocation.

Vahidi went on to say that “the mentality of Western countries in the field of children are shaped in the form of the International Convention on the Child, which does not pay so much attention to the moral issues and spiritual development of children.”

Iran, according to the interior minister, is attempting to educate immigrant children for humanitarian reasons.



