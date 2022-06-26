Raisi says Iran fully backs peace and lifting siege on Yemen

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi underlined on Saturday that the Islamic Republic fully backs an establishment of peace in Yemen and easing the oppressive economic embargoes on the impoverished nation.

Raisi made the remarks in the phone conversation with Mahdi Al-Mashat, the head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need to safeguard Yemen's territorial integrity and national sovereignty and supports a permanent ceasefire that would lead to durable peace and complete lifting of the cruel economic blockade against the Yemeni people,” the president stated.

He went on to hail the courageous fight of the Yemeni people against the Saudi-led aggression over the last seven years, stressing, “Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid, especially COVID-19 vaccines, to the Yemeni people.”

Mashat, for his part, commended Iran for promoting the voice of the downtrodden Yemeni people and supporting them in international circles.

The Yemeni official also called for improving ties and collaboration with Iran.

Together with its Arab allies, the U.S. and other Western states provided Saudi Arabia with munitions and logistical support as it waged destructive war against Yemen in March 2015.

The goal was to overthrow the Ansarullah resistance movement, which had been in charge of running the government in Yemen in the absence of a competent one, and reinstate Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's pro-Riyadh regime.

Despite the fact that the Saudi-led coalition has not succeeded in achieving any of its goals, the war has led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of Yemeni lives and caused the worst humanitarian disaster in modern history.

On April 2, Yemen and Saudi Arabia agreed on a two-month truce under the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. On June 2, the sides extended truce for another two months. Iran has welcomed the truce.

