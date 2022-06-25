Iran rejects ‘baseless allegations of the Arab League’

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to protest a resolution of the Arab League.

“I am writing to you with reference to resolution 8749 of the League of the Arab States dated 9 March 2022, which is annexed to the letter dated 28 April 2022 from the Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (A/76/826-S/2022/372),” he said in the letter dated June 21.

Takht Ravanchi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns and categorically rejects the aforementioned resolution in its entirety as well as the unjustified and baseless allegations against it contained in the aforementioned resolution. This is yet another desperate attempt made by certain member States of the Arab League to further their destructive and sinister ambitions through abusing the banner of regional or transregional organizations. As in the past, those states have resorted to lies, fabrications and false accusations against my country, which is nothing more than a reflection of their Iranophobic stances.”

Takht Ravanchi stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the resolution's content to be an interference in its internal affairs, which is a gross violation of not only the UN Charter but also the principles of international law, in particular the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other sovereign States. It is extremely disappointing that a regional organization such as the Arab League, which should have focused its mandate on enhancing regional peace and security, has strayed from its primary mandate in order to advance certain illegitimate objectives by spreading fabrications against other sovereign States. Iran is committed to its international obligations and has never engaged in any activity in the region that breaches its obligations.”

He continued, “Iran’s foreign policy is based on full respect for international law, mutual respect, good neighborliness, cooperation and dialogue as well as maintaining regional peace and security. We are determined to pursue this policy in good faith. Our recent constructive engagement with the UN to support the truce agreement in Yemen as well as its extension is a clear manifestation of this approach.”

The Iranian ambassador also underlined Iran’s sovereignty over the three Islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the lesser Tunb, noting that this sovereignty is not up for negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again reiterates its sovereignty over the Iranian Islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf and emphasizes that the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Iran over the said islands are non-negotiable. As a result, the resolution's unsubstantiated allegations concerning the Iranian Islands are considered an interference in Iran's domestic affairs, which violates international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states enshrined in the UN Charter,” he said, adding, “Regarding the use of a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf in the aforesaid resolution, I would like to reiterate that the term ‘Persian Gulf’ is the only genuine and valid geographical designation for the body of water that lies between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, as it has been used since the beginning of time. As all reputable cartography organizations' institutional memory attests, this marine area has traditionally been recognized and referred to as the ‘Persian Gulf,’ which must be respected by all.”

The Iranian ambassador then addressed allegations against Iran’s nuclear activities.

Takht Ravanchi continued, “The Islamic Republic of Iran also rejects any allegation against its peaceful nuclear activities, which are entirely consistent with its rights and obligations under the NPT as well as the Agency's safeguards agreement. As a responsible member of the NPT, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the principle of collaboration with the IAEA and has fulfilled all of its obligations under the NPT and Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran further categorically rejects the aforementioned resolution's fabrications and allegations against it related to the alleged breach of Security Council Resolutions 2216 (2015) and 2231 (2015). It is obvious that certain states are attempting to divert attention away from their aggressive and destabilizing activities in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East as a whole by disseminating disinformation and crafting spurious claims against Iran.”

He concluded, “Finally, I must reiterate that the establishment of friendly relations and peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries has always been Iran’s top priority. We will continue to pursue our security, stability and prosperity within the framework of a strong region, which can be materialized only through a genuine dialogue as well as active and constructive engagement of all regional countries based on mutual respect, inclusivity and the basic principles of international law.”



