Finland’s ambassador visits Ferdowsi Mausoleum, praises Persian poet

TEHRAN – Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Tehran Kari Kahiluoto visited Ferdowsi Mausoleum in the city of Tus, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

“Ferdowsi is a unique poet in creating epics,” the ambassador said.

Ferdowsi is a world-renowned poet whose mythical poems are translated into various languages, he added.

“I plan to travel to different provinces of the country, and in my trip to Khorasan Razavi, I want to interact with the industrial sector and address the situation of Afghan immigrants in Iran,” the news agency quoted the envoy as saying.

The garden-mausoleum of illustrious Persian poet Ferdowsi is located in Tus, near the provincial capital of Mashhad, which is one of the top tourist attractions of the country. Tus has been the birthplace of some important cultural and scientific Iranian figures in the past centuries.

Many Iranians regard Ferdowsi as the greatest of their poets. Down through the centuries they have continued to read and listen to recitations from his masterwork, the Shahnameh.

Tus and its historical gates, citadel, and ramparts were registered on the National Heritage list in 1996.

