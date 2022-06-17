Iran basketball team to hold camp in Serbia

TEHRAN – Iran’s newly-appointed head coach Saeid Armaghani has invited 14 for a training camp in Serbia.

Iran will travel to the European country on June 22.

Iran basketball team prepare for the third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Iran are scheduled to play Kazakhstan and Syria on July 1 and 4, respectively in Group D.

Iran squad:

Sajjad Mashayekhi, Rasoul Mozafari, Behnam Yakhchali, Navid Rezaeifar, Mohammad Jamshidi, Amirhossein Yazarloo, Matin Aghajanpour, Arman Zangeneh, Jalal Agha Miri, Mohammad Yousofvand, Hamed Haddadi, Arsalan Kazemi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Sajad Pazirofteh

The top three teams from all groups will be grouped in two groups of six teams, where each team will face teams from another group. Results from the first round will be carried.

The top three teams from each group, along with hosts Japan and the Philippines, will qualify for the World Cup, However, if hosts Indonesia manage to qualify by virtue of making through the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, only the top two teams from each group, along with the best third-place team will qualify.