Edward Morgan Forster’s “Howards End” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – British writer Edward Morgan Forster’s novel “Howards End” has been published in Persian by Now.

Translated by Ahmad Miralai, the novel about social conventions, codes of conduct and relationships in turn-of-the-century England was first published in 1910.

“Howards End” is considered by many to be Forster’s masterpiece. The book was conceived in June 1908 and worked on throughout the following year. It was completed in July 1910.

The story revolves around three families in England at the beginning of the 20th century: the Wilcoxes, rich capitalists with a fortune made in the colonies, the half-German Schlegel siblings, Margaret, Helen and Tibby, whose cultural pursuits have much in common with the Bloomsbury Group, and the Basts, an impoverished young couple from a lower-class background.

The idealistic, intelligent Schlegel sisters seek to help the struggling Basts and to rid the Wilcoxes of some of their deep-seated social and economic prejudices.

“On Beauty”, a novel by Zadie Smith, is based on “Howards End” and was written as an homage to Forster.

A screen adaptation made in 1992 stars Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel West.

The film was named best picture by BAFTA in 1992 and won the 45th Anniversary Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the 65th Academy Awards, the film won three Oscars, Thompson for best actress, Luciana Arrighi for best art direction, and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala for best screenplay. It was also nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Edward Morgan Forster’s novel “Howards End Hardcover”.

MMS/YAW

