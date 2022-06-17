Iran won't distance itself from result-oriented talks, FM says

TEHRAN— In a tweet posted on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed that Tehran will “never” hesitate to neutralize sanctions, however, the foreign minister noted that Iran will not distance itself from “result-oriented” talks in Vienna.

“Iran won't distance itself from result-oriented talks. Abiding by Majlis law, we continue talks & call on US to be realistic & abandon sanctions lunacy; & on IAEA to focus on technical duties instead of adopting politicized approach. We NEVER hesitate to neutralize sanctions,” Amir Abdollahian wrote, inviting the U.S. to distance itself from sanctionomania.

Despite being engaged in negotiations intended to remove the unilateral U.S. sanctions in Vienna, the United States has slapped more sanctions on Iran.

The United States Treasury on Thursday imposed additional sanctions on companies based in Iran, China, and the UAE for enabling the export of Iran’s petrochemicals.

“This network helps effectuate international transactions and evade sanctions, supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemical products to customers in the PRC and the rest of East Asia,” a statement released by the Treasury Department said.

In this regard, in a press release, the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent confusing messages as to the Biden administration wants the Vienna talks to be successful or not.

“The Biden administration has been sincere and steadfast in pursuing a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the press release by Blinken said, adding, “Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products from Iran.”