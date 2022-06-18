Iran’s Aminzadeh sweeps golds at 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships

TEHRAN – Ahmad Aminzadeh from Iran claimed two gold medals at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championships on Saturday.

He first took a gold medal with a personal best lift of 256kg and bagged his second gold for a total lift of 760kg.

Uzbekistan’s Doston Abdusattarov won a silver with 614kg and Ahmed Khamis Alblooshi from the UAE snatched the bronze with 575kg.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Aliakbar Gharibshahi broke his own record in the Men's Up to 72kg.

He won the gold medal with personal best lift of 253kg and bettered his own record by two kilograms.

His countryman Saman Razi claimed the silver with 233kg.

Both powerlifters were unsuccessful in their third attempts.

Uzbekistan’s Nuriddin Davlatov won the gold medal with a total of 612kg.

Emirati representative Khaled Alhammadi won the silver with 500kg and the bronze medal went to Gharibshi with 498kg.

The 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships take place from June 15 to 20 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event has brought 231 athletes from 33 countries across the six days of competition.

It is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.

The competition is divided in to 10 weight classes each in men’s women’s categories. Athletes compete in a single weight class. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

Iran registered female athletes for the first time and powerlifters are on their journey towards Paris 2024.