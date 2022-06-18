Iran to attend IFRC General Assembly

TEHRAN – A delegation headed by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) chief, Pir Hossein Kolivand, will attend the 23rd session of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland from June 19 to 21, IRIB reported on Friday.

Members are gathering to explore the ways in which the world’s largest humanitarian network can scale up efforts to tackle the most pressing humanitarian issues confronting the world today.

This year’s theme is ‘local action, global reach’—with members discussing themes such as trust and integrity, localization, volunteering, and investing in National Societies.

Elections are being held for the IFRC President, Vice-Presidents, and Governing Board members for the next four-year term.

The IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network. It supports local Red Cross and Red Crescent action in more than 192 countries, bringing together almost 15 million volunteers for the good of humanity.

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquakes, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

IFRC praises IRCS

In May, IFRC head Francesco Rocca said the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has done its best in providing support to refugees despite U.S. sanctions and international pressures.

Rocca made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini.

“We are well aware that the Government of the Islamic Republic, despite sanctions and political pressures, has never stopped supporting the Red Crescent Society and is one of the few governments that has always had the full support of the Society,” Rocca stated.

Expanding cooperation with the IRCS is one of the policies and priorities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and today we proudly announce that Iran, as the educational hub of this international organization, is transferring its experiences to other countries and aid workers worldwide, he highlighted.

Mardini appreciating the actions of the Islamic Republic in helping the displaced and war victims in the region despite international sanctions and pressures stressed that “We will not allow sanctions to hinder the provision of services and cooperation between the IRCS and the ICRC, and we will announce complaint wherever necessary.”

