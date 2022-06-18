Two Iranian athletes charged with doping offences

TEHRAN – Mohammadhadi Pourhosseini and Sadaf Beiranvand have been suspended for three years for violations of anti-doping rules.

Male weightlifter Pourhosseini has been banned for using the prohibited substance androstenediol, Iran’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) announced.

He will be ineligible for competition for three years from May 7, 2022 to May 6, 2025.

Female Kurash athlete Beiranvand is also ineligible for three years from May 29, 2022 to May 28, 2025. She has been suspended for using the banned steroid norandrosterone.